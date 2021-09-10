Forecasters have warned West Norfolk residents to brace themselves for a thunderstorm which is expected to batter the East of England later today.

The Met Office has this morning issued a yellow thunderstorm warning, which is set to be in place from 2pm until 8pm and covers all of the county.

The forecaster said most areas in the warning area, which covers most of East Anglia and stretches along the east coast up to Newcastle upon Tyne, will escape the worst but a few heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to travel disruption and flooding.

It said spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

And, where lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Temperatures are not expected to very much across West Norfolk, with highs of around 22c and lows of 17c throughout the day.

And tonight is expected to be another warm one, with temperatures predicted to stay at around 18c.