Residents urged to have their say on Swaffham neighbourhood plan vision

Residents in Swaffham are being urged to have their say on the future shape of their town at two forthcoming consultation events.

The sessions are being arranged by the committee leading the development of the town’s new neighbourhood plan, which aims to set out a community vision for how the area will grow over the next two decades.

People can go along to the Assembly Rooms in the Market Place next Saturday, April 14, between 10am and 3pm, to have their say on what is proposed.

The second event will take place on Tuesday, April 17, between 5 and 7pm, also at the Assembly Rooms.

Deputy mayor Colin Houghton, who chairs the neighbourhood plan steering group, said: “Your views matter. We are seeking as much input as possible from all age groups at our consultation events.

“There will be lots of information and ideas to discuss and view. Town councillors and interested residents already involved will be there to talk to and explain things.

“Don’t miss your opportunity to have your say on the ideas that are being considered for the plan. We love our town and want to keep it fit for the future.”

While they hope that as many people as possible will take part in the sessions, officials say they particularly want to hear the views of young people on the ideas contained within the plan.

The events will include a range of displays and maps setting out the areas which the final document hopes to influence. Refreshments will also be available at both events.

Completed neighbourhood plans, which have been endorsed by local people in a referendum, have to be considered alongside other planning policy documents when subsequent planning applications are submitted.