Residents urged to keep their homes secure after burglary in King’s Lynn

Residents in West Norfolk are being urged to keep their homes secure following a burglary in Lynn at the weekend.

Officers have issued the warning after a property in Balmoral Road was entered via an insecure window some time between 7pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday.

A large screen TV, a CCTV hard drive and iPads were among the items stolen in the burglary.

Det Con Emma Cross at Lynn Police said: “I would urge residents to ensure their homes are secured at all times.

“Make sure you lock all doors and windows, even when you are in the house.”

If leaving your property, leave a light on, close windows and blinds, and consider leaving a radio on, she said.

“An opportunistic thief is less likely to take a chance if they think someone could be inside the home.

“I would also encourage members of the community to be vigilant and if you see someone acting suspiciously in your neighbourhood, call the police on 101.

“Pay particular attention to descriptions, unfamiliar vehicles and to number plates.

“However, if you think a crime is in progress, call police on 999.”

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to call DC Cross at Lynn Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill in their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

For further crime prevention advice, visit the Norfolk Police website at www.norfolk.police.uk.