Residents are being urged to check their electoral registration details.

The annual canvass allows West Norfolk Council to keep the electoral register up to date, to identify who risks losing their voice at elections, and to encourage them to register before it’s too late.

Registered electors, where the council has an email address, will have already received an email asking to confirm their voter registration details.

Pictured is West Norfolk Council's offices on Chapel Street, Lynn

Andrew Barrett, electoral manager at the borough council, said: “The annual canvass is our way of making sure that the information on the electoral register for every address is accurate and up to date.

“To make sure you are able to have your say at future elections, simply follow the instructions in the email.”

Electors are asked to click on the ‘Household Response’ link and follow the instructions.

Electors where the council does not currently hold an email address will receive a canvass form through the post from September 23.