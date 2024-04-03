Hundreds of residents have given their feedback as they took part in a consultation about a future vision for Lynn’s riverfront.

People were asked to give their views on the town’s historic Custom House, with almost three-quarters of respondents being in favour of it being used for another purpose.

Suggestions from members of the public included using the iconic building for educational activities, arts, a lecture space and historical purposes.

An artist's impression of the Custom House in Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The consultation on the Riverfront Regeneration proposals - led by West Norfolk Council - saw about 200 people attend an open day, while an online survey gathered more than 150 responses.

Earlier this year, a new vision was unveiled for the riverfront area of Lynn, with the potential for a hidden garden, an area for pop-up events and dryside facilities.

In response to the feedback, changes are being made to the proposals, with fewer openings to the arcades at the Custom House, and revisions to the height and number of lighting columns on Purfleet Quay.

The plans could see new glazed panels inserted within the stone arcades of the Custom House. Picture: Graeme Massie Architects

In addition, Norfolk Museum Service is assisting in designing interpretations for the Custom House and these will take suggestions for local history, art, and education into consideration.

It is part of the King’s Lynn Town Deal riverfront regeneration project - after Lynn was awarded £25 million in funding from the Towns Fund in 2021.

Cllr Alistair Beales, cabinet member for business at West Norfolk Council, said: “Thank you to everyone who took the time to share their views in our consultation, either at the event or through the online survey.

These visuals give an idea of how the Custom House could be transformed. Picture: Graeme Massie Architects

During the consultation, people were also invited to have their say on possible plans for a derelict site next to Devil’s Alley with 73% of people saying they would visit this area if it was developed as a park or public realm and hosted events.

The plans would enhance the Custom House and the surrounding Purfleet Quay area. Picture: Graeme Massie Architects

In response to the feedback, features for adult games will be built into seating areas, and additional bike facilities will be incorporated into the designs for Devil’s Alley.

Cllr Beales added: “We have a fantastic opportunity to revitalise the riverfront, and we know how much local people value this area as our survey revealed that 75% of respondents visit the riverfront at least monthly.”

Andrew Stevenson, King’s Lynn Town Deal Board’s champion for the project, said: “We are taking on board the insight and ideas we have gained throughout our consultative process so that we can refine the proposals for the riverfront to reflect people’s aspirations for this area.

“With the Town Deal funding, we have a fantastic opportunity to bring new facilities, enhance existing ones, and create new reasons for people to spend time in this part of the town.

“We look forward to sharing the revised proposals, shaped by feedback, in due course as we move this exciting project forward.”

The proposals for the riverfront are due to be submitted for planning later this year.

This is the first phase of the regeneration of Lynn’s riverfront which could pave the way for further investment and improvements in this area.