For the first time, residents in Lynn and West Norfolk will need to show photographic ID to vote at this year’s local elections.

Residents are being urged to make sure they are ready to vote in May by checking they have an accepted form of ID.

These include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport, a UK or EEA driver’s licence and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card.

Ballot paper for election vote in ballot box. Istock image

Voters will be able to use expired identification if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Lorraine Gore, returning officer at West Norfolk Borough Council, said: “With borough elections taking place on Thursday, May 4 , it is important that those who want to vote make sure they have an accepted form of ID.

She added: “It may seem early but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May.”

Anyone who wants to have their say in the elections this May must also be registered to vote. It only takes five minutes to register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Voters wishing to apply to their council for free ID should first make sure they are registered to vote.

The requirement to show photo ID at the polling station, is a new requirement, introduced by the UK Government’s Elections Act which was passed last year and comes into effect for the first time this May.

Ailsa Irvine,director of electoral administration and guidance, said: "Anyone voting at a polling station in England this May will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper.

"It’s important that everyone understands what types of ID they can use, and how to apply for free ID if they need it.

"You can find information about the new requirement and what to expect at the polling station on the electoral commission’s website."