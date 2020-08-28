Resignation after divide over viability of West Norfolk disability service

A chairwoman has resigned after a dispute over the future of a Lynn-based disability service.

Sue Fraser took on the role as chairwoman of the West Norfolk Disability Information Service (WNDiS) in 2019.

After her suggestions for the future caused divided opinion among the Board of Trustees, the former West Norfolk councillor has decided she will stand down from her position.

Sue Fraser

She said: “It is a well documented fact that many charities fall by the wayside every year and my primary aim was to ensure that WNDiS did not become such a casualty.

“However, my plans for very small changes, which I felt would improve the long term viability of WNDiS, split the Board of Trustees and caused dissension, so I took the decision to resign in the best interests of WNDiS.”

The process of selecting a new chairperson to replace Mrs Fraser is now underway.

From left at the back are Sue Fraser, Alex Ware, Jonathan Toye and Vickie Joel after Vickie and Alex had joined WNDiS back in October, 2019

Mrs Fraser explained why she initially took on the role in 2019 and why it has been so vital to the community in her eyes.

She said: “The work carried out by WNDIS is widely acknowledged by service users and the bodies who feed cases into the charity to be best of breed, a view which I share.

“I have worked with them on three levels; borough representative whilst serving as a borough councillor, as a trustee and latterly as chair.

“Their success rate in helping people to gain what is rightfully theirs has always impressed me especially as it is all done with such limited resources. This is why I accepted the role as chair in 2019.”

The majority of the work done at WNDiS is for disability benefits, especially Personal Independence Payments (PIP) and Employment Support Allowance appeals (ESA) and tribunals.

Vickie Joel, welfare rights advisor for WNDiS, said there have been issues with claimants having reduced ESA payments and not being sure why.

She said: “Sometimes this is due to a change to the new style ESA which is based on NI contributions. One client has reported that he was offered his pension early and then became ineligible for PIP which needs to be applied for before pension age, and WNDiS has been looking into this issue.

“WNDiS has found that the ESA helpline has been harder to access for information. This is highlighted by recent surveys in other areas of the country which showed a decline in customer satisfaction for the ESA helpline.”

She also highlighted issues with doctors overcharging above the normal £25 for letters, which are needed for disability benefit claimants to prove that they have medical issues. These charges have reportedly been as high as £70 for one short letter.

Read more Kings Lynn