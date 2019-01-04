Respected King's Lynn architect dies at the age of 92

Tributes have been paid to a distinguished West Norfolk architect and campaigner who has died, aged 92.

A funeral service is due to be held for Desmond Waite, who died last month, next week.

Mr Waite acted as clerk to the Trustees of Trinity Hospital, Castle Rising, for 50 years. He also served as architect for the Sandringham Estate for 35 years and as the long-time president of Lynn’s Civic Society.

The society’s chairman, Alison Gifford, yesterday said Mr Waite had been “a great figurehead” for the organisation and had still been working on projects until only a few days before his death.

She added: “The skills that he had I don’t know if they still exist.

“He gave me some advice that I’ve not forgotten and intend to apply. Desmond said there is nothing that can’t be done if you have determination, willpower and money.”

Mr Waite, who was married to his wife Gloria for 70 years, had two children and was also a grandfather and great-grandfather.

Desmond Waite’s son Richard said his father was working right up until his death on various projects.

“He was still very much involved in community projects, preparing a report on the Lynn Riverside traffic strategy just a week before his death,” he said.

Originally from Andover in Hampshire, he had been evacuated to Lyndhurst in the New Forest, where he met his future wife Gloria at school.

They were to stay together for the whole of their lives, only being separated for nine months when he went to Malaya with the Army.

He came to Lynn in 1959 when he got a job with Harold Marsh Architects.

He was later to buy the practice. And that began his long association with Castle Rising and the almshouses, as Mr Mason had been the clerk so he was told he was to take over that post too and it proved to be one he loved.

He was involved with designing the revamped Thoresby College and also bought, at great expense for the mid-1960s, five cottages in Bridge Street under threat of demolition where he and his family still live.

“The whole of his ethos was built around heritage,” said Richard.

He was also involved for 35 years with the Sandringham Estate and designed the visitor centre.

The Queen personally made him an MVO (Member of the Victorian Order), of which he was very proud, said his son.

Special dispensation has been given to have his remains laid to rest at the church at Castle Rising.

“That would please him very much. He loved the place,” said Richard

Richard said his father had been told when he was 80 that he only had six to 12 months more to live. Despite his illness he lived another 12 years, contributing to the community throughout.

Lord Greville Howard, chairman of Trinity Hospital, said: “For many years, Desmond took care of Trinity Hospital and its residents.

“His contribution was invaluable both to the ladies and to looking after the Grade I-listed building.

“He will be very much missed by all of us connected to Trinity. The only saving grace is that his son Richard has taken over his work.”

His funeral will take place at St Lawrence Church, Castle Rising, next Friday, January 11, at noon.

Donations can be made to Cancer Research UK at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors at 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton.