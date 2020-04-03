Respite rooms set up at King's Lynn hospital so staff can 'let off steam' during coronavirus crisis

Respite rooms have been set up at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital to allow staff to unwind from the frontline of tackling the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the QEH said looking after, listening to and maximising support for their staff has "never been so important" as they respond to Covid-19.

The dedicated rooms around the hospital are being set up by improvement co-ordinator Sally Nederpel in response to feedback from staff, to give them some respite and calm away from the fast-changing and challenging frontline areas.

QEH Chaplain Stella Green and Sally Nederpel, who has led work to create respite rooms for staffat the hospital. Picture: SUBMITTED. (32847950)

Deputy chief executive officer Laura Skaife-Knight said: “We know our staff are dedicated, compassionate people determined to provide the best care for our patients.

"But it is important that we do everything we can to look after them and their health and wellbeing during what will undoubtedly be one of the toughest periods the NHS has ever been through.

"These quiet spaces will give staff space and time to unwind or let off steam before or when things get too much for them.

"We have an extensive of health and wellbeing programme in place for our staff, including a dedicated helpline to raise concerns or share ideas, a clinical psychology helpline offering direct support for staff and training for managers and daily updates on practical support and donations from the business community and members of the public – including provisions of food daily for staff working nights and long hours.”

Last week, a member of the public posted on the Angels of King's Lynn Facebook page – which was set up last month to support others during the pandemic – to appeal for donations of packs of pencils and adult mindfulness colouring books for a 'wobble room' at the hospital.