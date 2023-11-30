A carers event was put on to give advice to those who need it in the community.

Lynn Rest Hub on Norfolk Street held its regular carers forum last Thursday evening for people to drop in to have a chat with someone.

There were cakes and refreshments to tuck into when people were dropping in.

Carers forum at Lynn Rest Hub. Picture: Ian Burt

Many organisations were at the Rest Hub to offer help including a support worker from the mental health community team, a carers lead, the crisis team and the carers lead for Mind.

There were sweet treats from Norfolk Cakes company and refreshments available for the people dropping in to enjoy.

Nikki Young, team manager for NSFT's crisis team in Lynn, said: “Some carers feel overwhelmed, very lonely and don’t know what where to turn to for help when they are struggling.”

The forum is put on to support the carers in the community who need that bit of advice or someone to talk to if they are struggling.

The forums provide an opportunity for people who are supporting anybody with mental health difficulties, to go along and talk with professionals to offload.

Nikki said it gives them the time to ask questions such as “what do I do in these circumstances, who do I speak to, what do I do, what about carer plans, what do I do when worst-case scenario happens, and who do I contact”.

Unfortunately, there was not such a high turnout as they were hoping for.

Carers lead CRHT Ria Bunting and resource centre manager Lee Dade. Picture: Ian Burt

Lee Dade (resource centre manager), Graham Goodwin (carer & trustee), Jo Taylor (assistant practitioner CMHT), Ria Bunting (carers lead CRHT) and Nikki Young (team manager CRHT). Picture: Ian Burt

Nikki added: “We said it could have been because of the weather changing and because it was dark, as it was at a time when people do not want to come back out of the house after work.”

The team running these forums are going to revise how they do their drop-in sessions for the next one in six weeks' time.

They are planning on starting it from 5pm onwards till about 7-7.30pm instead of from 6pm, so people who are on their way home from work can just pop in.

Resource centre manager Lee Dade. Picture: Ian Burt

“It is about giving them a bit of a lifeline, also so they know they are not alone and there is a community of carers there and they are a part of that community,” Nikki added.

For more information, visit https://www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk/rest-kings-lynn

