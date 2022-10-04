Norfolk and Waveney MIND REST Hub opens in King's Lynn town centre
A REST Hub, which stands for Recover, Eat, Support and Talk, has opened in Lynn's town centre.
Norfolk and Waveney MIND are using premises on the High Street to provide a safe, welcoming, non-clinical space in which people experiencing poor mental health can receive the support and information they need.
A spokesperson said: "Our newest REST hub opens today in Lynn.
"A safe and welcoming space to access support and information, REST offer a daytime community wellbeing hub open 9.30am - 4.30pm Monday to Friday."
REST is a partnership project that brings together mental health support, local services and a place where everyone can feel welcome, reflecting the different ways people can be connected in their community.