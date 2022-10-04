A REST Hub, which stands for Recover, Eat, Support and Talk, has opened in Lynn's town centre.

Norfolk and Waveney MIND are using premises on the High Street to provide a safe, welcoming, non-clinical space in which people experiencing poor mental health can receive the support and information they need.

A spokesperson said: "Our newest REST hub opens today in Lynn.

The Norfolk and Waveney MIND REST hub has opened on the corner of Norfolk Street in Lynn

"A safe and welcoming space to access support and information, REST offer a daytime community wellbeing hub open 9.30am - 4.30pm Monday to Friday."

REST is a partnership project that brings together mental health support, local services and a place where everyone can feel welcome, reflecting the different ways people can be connected in their community.