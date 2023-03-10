A Lynn restaurant and bar has announced its immediate closure, over what it has said are "unforeseen circumstances".

Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar, on Purfleet Street, made the announcement on Facebook yesterday.

The post said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances we have had to close Archers.

"We will do our best to contact any bookings, but will be closed as of now.

"Thank you to all our regular customers new and old, we love and appreciate you all."

Meanwhile, a sign in the window at the premises suggests a return in the future, as it says: "We are using this time to revamp and hope to see you when we return with a new and improved business."

Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar in King's Lynn

A sign in the window at Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar in King's Lynn

Dozens of people shared their sadness at the news in the comments on Facebook, with one person saying: "I am gutted. One of our favourite places to come eat and the pancakes are the best I've ever had."

Another added: "Absolutely gutted, I've loved you from the start. All the best with your next chapter."

"So sad to hear this - your brunch was the best. Wishing you luck," said another.

The Lynn News has approached Archers for comment.