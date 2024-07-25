An award-winning restaurant and cocktail bar in Lynn is launching a rewards app to celebrate its third birthday this weekend.

On Saturday, Tipsy Teapot will unveil its new app, which its team says will “revolutionise the dining and nightlife experience” in Lynn, while also offering a “fresh, exciting way for guests to enjoy rewards, loyalty perks, and exclusive offers”.

Neil Staples, owner of the High Street business, said: “Launching the app on our third birthday is a special way to thank our loyal customers for their support over the last three years.

Lisa and Neil Staples own the Tipsy Teapot in Lynn

“We’re excited to offer our guests a new way to enjoy everything we have to offer, from our fantastic food and drinks to our vibrant party nights. The app is designed to make every visit more rewarding and fun.”

He added that the app is “designed to enhance the vibrant atmosphere of the Tipsy Teapot”.

The app includes a rewards and loyalty scheme where users can collect points with every visit which can be redeemed during nights out or meals within the restaurant.

The Tipsy Teapot in King’s Lynn

It is organised to allow customers to experience “exclusive perks” including collecting points with every drink, dish, or event attended at the Tipsy Teapot.

Points can then be redeemed for events and there will be “exclusive app offers” such as early-bird offers and app-only promotions.

There will also be personalised recommendations with tailored suggestions and from a phone, guests can book a table, check points balance, view menus and unlock exclusive deals.

The Tipsy Teapot app is set to be available for both iPhone and Android users via the App Store and Google Play from Saturday.

Reporting by Hannah Tuttle