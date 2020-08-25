Restaurant boss serves up gesture of kindness to King's Lynn homeless man

Financial support has been offered to a homeless man by a well-known Lynn town centre restaurant.

Raj Bhangal, owner of the Wimpy on New Conduit Street, said homeless people need help rather than being “unfairly stereotyped”.

The businessman was reacting to an article in Friday’s Lynn News regarding 42-year-old James Evans, who is sharing a tent in The Walks having been homeless since 2007.

James Evans

Mr Bhangal said Wimpy would be willing to offer Mr Evans £500, and said they would get behind any fundraising events for the homeless in the town.

Mr Bhangal said: “There are a lot of people in the whole country who need help and support. The problem is that a lot of people stereotype them and say they are druggies.”

The Wimpy owner also runs the Colchester branch of the company, where he has overseen support for the homeless.

Mr Bhangal said 50 to 60 homeless people are provided with fresh food every Thursday night from the Essex restaurant.

Having purchased the Lynn restaurant in September 2018, Mr Bhangal has fully refurbished the building, increasing the seating capacity to 120 in the process.

Regarding the offer of support to Mr Evans, the owner added: “We are a family run business, we are not a massive corporate company who only care about how much money is made.

“We care about the local community because we are nothing without them. Hopefully other companies can come together and we can arrange to support the homeless.”

Posting on social media in response to the original article on Mr Evans, Wimpy stated: “We at King’s Lynn Wimpy will start helping by donating £500 to James Evans. Lynn News let’s make this happen, it’s all about helping. I’m sure other businesses within the town can do something too.”

Many people thanked Mr Bhanghal for the gesture of goodwill.

Among those commenting were Jodiy Smithee who said: “Wimpy that’s awesome, a massive well done. I will definitely be getting my business for food when I’m in Lynn now. Amazing donation.”

Another comment from Mark Berwick said: “Astonishing generosity. Well done guys!

“Remember it’s help with somewhere permanent to live that he needs more than cash handouts though.”

Mr Evans, who was born in Lynn, has hip dysplasia, scoliosis and arthritis.

