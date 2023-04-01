The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant in Setch hosted vehicle enthusiasts from across the county for breakfast.

The meet-up happened last weekend and gave car owners the opportunity to socialise and admire each others’ vehicles.

The event was described as a “huge success” with cars from Porsches, Aston Martins and more at the restaurant.

Car enthusiats gathered at the Warehouse from across the county (63290478)

Director of The Warehouse Jason Clark said: "We were thrilled to see so many classic cars gather at The Warehouse Taproom Bar & Restaurant for our latest meetup.

"It was a pleasure to see such a variety of iconic vehicles on display and witness the passion and enthusiasm of the car community. We look forward to hosting more events like this in the future."