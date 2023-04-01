The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant in Setch hosts classic car meet-up
The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant in Setch hosted vehicle enthusiasts from across the county for breakfast.
The meet-up happened last weekend and gave car owners the opportunity to socialise and admire each others’ vehicles.
The event was described as a “huge success” with cars from Porsches, Aston Martins and more at the restaurant.
Director of The Warehouse Jason Clark said: "We were thrilled to see so many classic cars gather at The Warehouse Taproom Bar & Restaurant for our latest meetup.
"It was a pleasure to see such a variety of iconic vehicles on display and witness the passion and enthusiasm of the car community. We look forward to hosting more events like this in the future."