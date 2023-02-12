If you ever have a craving for a tasty, filling brunch, you should look no further than Archers in Lynn.

And that's exactly what my partner Shane and I did on Saturday afternoon.

We headed over to the kitchen and cocktail bar on Purfleet Street just after midday to find the venue busy but there were thankfully a few tables left.

Archers on King's Lynn's Purfleet Street

The interior of Archers

There was a good, relaxed atmosphere, with everyone from families with their youngsters to friends catching up over glasses of wine.

And the rustic decorations gave the place a homely feel, with artsy-looking hanging lights and plenty of foliage.

The waiting staff didn't seem to stop for a second, and so there was a little wait until we were served, but when we were, they were friendly and helpful.

The homemade lemonade

The homemade strawberry lemonade

While Shane went for the Archers homemade lemonade (£3.50) to drink, I opted for the strawberry lemonade (£3.75) version. We both agreed they were refreshing, sharp and everything you would expect from a still, homemade lemonade.

And for food, quite frankly we were spoilt for choice. Archers offers sandwiches, traditional cooked breakfasts, burgers and hot dogs, waffles and pancakes, and more.

They cater for all too, with meat, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Shane chose The English (£9.50) traditional breakfast, and I selected The Vegan one (£9.50).

The Vegan breakfast

It wasn't too long before our food arrived. My meal consisted of a vegan sausage which was tasted just like the real deal, some delicious mushrooms which were seasoned well, fresh avocado, wilted spinach, Heinz baked beans, tofu scramble on toast and a homemade hash brown.

The tofu scramble was full of flavour, and was paired well with the beans and avocado.

Shane's English breakfast had bacon, a sausage which he said was of butcher-quality, a fried egg on toasted bloomer, with mushrooms, beans, a hash brown and a grilled tomato.

The English breakfast

He said: "On the whole, it was very good and probably one of the best fried breakfasts I have had in town. It was all perfectly cooked."

Our only criticism was that we had eaten cooked breakfasts at Archers previously and found the hash browns better on those occasions, but they were still very tasty - crunchy on the outside and the potato soft on the inside.

But what in other circumstances can just be a humble mushroom, we felt were some of the best we had had. In other cases a bit watery, these were well-seasoned and it really made a difference. We could have eaten a whole bowl.

Archers' food menu

Archers' menu

Next time, I must try the waffles or pancakes! Or a hot dog... It all sounds so good.

Ratings out of five

Food: All was really well cooked and super tasty. What in other cases could be just mushrooms were a highlight. Definitely one of the best brunch spots in the area. ****

Drink: Our drinks were fresh and homemade, and the menu was pretty extensive. The evening cocktails sound amazing too. ****

Decor: It felt homely and inviting, with lots of lovely ornaments. ****

Staff: They were very busy, and still the service was friendly and helpful. ****

Price: Our two drinks and two breakfasts came to a total of £26.25, not bad at all. *****