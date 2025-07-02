Oasis fans could win a free meal thanks to a restaurant’s latest promotion.

Prezzo has launched a summer deal offering free lasagne to its customers from this Friday.

Each day, the first two tables to sing a verse of Oasis’ track ‘Digsy’s Dinner’ at any branch, including Lynn, will be handed a plateful at no cost.

The offer is available at all of the Prezzo branches

Marketing director Naddy Onions said: “Digsy's Dinner is one of those tracks that makes you hungry just listening to it, and with lasagne being the key theme in this famous song, we just had to mark the return of the band at the home of the Italian classics.

“All fans are welcome to ours for tea, not just at half past three, all day, and the lasagne is on us.”

The ‘sing for your supper’ offer is only available to those who buy a drink, and it will be running until Sunday, September 28.