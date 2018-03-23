Restaurant ship bid ‘key to vision of King’s Lynn development’, says planning report

Proposals to site a floating restaurant in the heart of Lynn would boost one of the most historically significant areas of the town, a report has claimed.

West Norfolk Council has applied for planning permission for a change of use of the Outer Purfleet area to allow for the installation of piling that would enable a vessel to be put in place there.

The proposal allows for the boat to be used as a restaurant or for other entertainment purposes, while the adjacent area of Purfleet Quay would become an outdoor seating area.

A heritage report submitted as part of the application said: “The mooring of a ship in the Purfleet has been mooted for over 20 years.

“It formed an aspiration of the Millennium Project and still forms part of borough council policy detailed in the 2017 King’s Lynn Riverfront Delivery Plan, which has been subject to extensive public consultation.

“The vision to enable the King’s Lynn riverfront to become a vibrant river edge quarter threaded into the fabric of the existing town depends on projects such as this.

“The mooring will enhance the setting of the heritage assets, provide a facility which will enable a greater appreciation of the historic setting and will cause no harm to the character or appearance of the Conservation Area – indeed it will be beneficial.”

The idea is part of broader proposals for the regeneration of the Purfleet area, the riverfront parking area and former silos site on the South Quay plus the Nar Loop, which were backed by councillors last summer.

The document said that the council had agreed to prepare works such as utility connections.

But it added: “The promoter of the scheme would be responsible for providing a number of items including pontoons and the responsibility for the transportation of the vessel to the site and for the integrity and operation of the ship.”

A decision on the application could be made in early May.