A 36-year-old called an elderly family member a “s**g” when she refused to let him into her home.

Luke Paget, of Lowfield in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted using threatening words to cause alarm or distress.

On May 22, Paget turned up at the family member’s house in Gaywood.

The family member was recently widowed and saw Paget standing at her door, shouting at her.

She decided not to answer to Paget, who was asking for money.

Paget said: “You are a f*****g s**g. You are a horrible person.”

The family member requested that a restraining order be put in place.

Paget, who appeared unrepresented in court, said he went to the family member’s address out of concern for her.

He said: “I had phoned her for four to five days, but I had not heard from her.

“I was swearing at my partner, not at her [the victim].

“We were all going through a hard time. I went there to see if she was alright.”

Paget was fined £40 and will pay a £16 victim surcharge.

A 12-month restraining order has been placed imposed, with orders not to contact the family member.