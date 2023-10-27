A road closure in Lynn has caused anger among people trying to access a vet practice, with one resident comparing it to blocking the entrance to a hospital.

Over the weekend, Anglian Water carried out essential works on Tennyson Avenue, before Norfolk County Council started road surfacing works to repair the surface on Monday.

But this meant that people trying to take their pets to Mill House Veterinary Surgery and Hospital were unable to park or be dropped off just outside.

The turning for Mill House Veterinary Surgery and Hospital on Tennyson Avenue in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Jacqueline Sindle, who had an appointment for her cat on Monday morning, was among those who found themselves having to take their animals to the practice on foot this week.

She said: “The road is totally closed and despite informing Mill House that access would be available to them at all times this has not happened.

“I parked on Gaywood Road on double yellow lines, put my disabled badge on the dashboard, and had to walk to Mill House.

The diversion route plan. Picture: Norfolk County Council

“Whilst I was there a member of staff helped a lady carry her dog who had a stroke.

“I saw another couple taking it in turns to carry their pet.

“For me, it is like blocking the entrance to QE and asking ambulance staff to carry patients to A&E.”

When approached, Mill House Veterinary Surgery and Hospital declined to comment, but in a Facebook post, staff said that the roadworks, which take place between 7am and 7pm and which are set to be completed tomorrow, had “severely impacted access to the practice”.

The post added: “We ask that you please ensure you allow more time to come to your appointment as you may be required to walk. Vehicle access has been restricted due to the uneven road surface.

“If you wish to reschedule your appointment, please contact us on 01553 771457 and we will happily rearrange this for you.”

The roadworks, which have cost in the region of £110,000, have been carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

Prior to the roadworks starting, Norfolk County Council said that Tennyson Avenue had to be shut to vehicular traffic to “allow for all the work to be carried out safely”.

“Access to properties within the road closures will be maintained throughout,” they added.

“In order to alleviate parking issues, a section of King George V Avenue will be allocated a parking relaxation (8am to 9.30am) on the single yellow lines.

“Please note this will NOT apply to all of King George V Avenue. The section this applies to will have parking signs covered for the works duration.”

“The county council thanks people for their patience while these resurfacing and utility works are carried out.”

Norfolk County Council was approached for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.