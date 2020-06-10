Home   News   Article

King's Lynn town centre changes unveiled ahead of shops reopening

By Greg Plummer
Published: 10:19, 10 June 2020
 Updated: 10:21, 10 June 2020

A council has unveiled plans for King's Lynn town centre to ensure social distancing as shops prepare to reopen next week.

West Norfolk Council has drafted a number of measures to ensure businesses and shoppers can maintain social distancing.

From Monday, June 15, non-essential retail in England can reopen including shops selling clothes, shoes, toys, all furniture stores, books, and electronics, tailors, auction houses, photography studios, and indoor markets.

