Retired ballet dancer Dame Darcy Bussell visited Sandringham for a television programme shown on More 4, which sees the performer following in the footsteps of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II as she explored breathtaking locations in West Norfolk that the Queen calls home.

In an episode of Darcy Bussell's Royal Road Trip, which aired on Tuesday night, she is shown visiting an area of Holkham beach where the Queen playd as a child, J E Howard, the butchers which was a particular favourite of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Darcy is shown attemptng to make some royal sausages, gamely encouraged by Julian Howard who bought the business from his parents, with premises in Gayton and West Newton, close to the Royal Sandrignham Estate.

Dame Darcey Bussell pictured previously at Ely Cathedral on her tour promoting her book Evolved. Picture: Keith Heppell

The popular star met members of the Sandringham Women's Institute (WI) in Anmer who are reguarly visited by the Queen.

Yvonne Brown of the WI recounts an incident when the Queen visited for afternoon tea and the electricity had gone, so they all ate in the dark, as the Queen quipped 'I can hear you but I can't see you.'

Darcy also met the Queen's former bodyguard, popped into Smiths the Bakers on the High Street which has business connections with the Royal family and met Margaret Seaman who knitted a model of Sandringham House.

Knitted Sandringham by ninety-two-year-old Margaret Seaman from Great Yarmouth, on display in the ballroom of Sandringham House. Picture credit PA Media

The creation Knitted Sandringham by ninety-two-year-old Margaret Seaman from Great Yarmouth on display in the ballroom of Sandringham House which is the Queen's West Norfolk residence. Picture credit PA Media

Margaret Seaman Picture credit PA Media

