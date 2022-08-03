Darcy Bussell, former Strictly Come Dancing judge visits Sandringham and King's Lynn in More 4 television show
Retired ballet dancer Dame Darcy Bussell visited Sandringham for a television programme shown on More 4, which sees the performer following in the footsteps of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II as she explored breathtaking locations in West Norfolk that the Queen calls home.
In an episode of Darcy Bussell's Royal Road Trip, which aired on Tuesday night, she is shown visiting an area of Holkham beach where the Queen playd as a child, J E Howard, the butchers which was a particular favourite of the late Duke of Edinburgh.
Darcy is shown attemptng to make some royal sausages, gamely encouraged by Julian Howard who bought the business from his parents, with premises in Gayton and West Newton, close to the Royal Sandrignham Estate.
The popular star met members of the Sandringham Women's Institute (WI) in Anmer who are reguarly visited by the Queen.
Yvonne Brown of the WI recounts an incident when the Queen visited for afternoon tea and the electricity had gone, so they all ate in the dark, as the Queen quipped 'I can hear you but I can't see you.'
Darcy also met the Queen's former bodyguard, popped into Smiths the Bakers on the High Street which has business connections with the Royal family and met Margaret Seaman who knitted a model of Sandringham House.
