Retired doctor welcomed into chairman role at King's Lynn cancer support group

A fundraising group which supports people living with cancer in West Norfolk has welcomed its new chairman.

Dr Robert Outred was officially handed over the role at Lynn’s Macmillan Cancer Support committee by former chairman Howard Moore at the group’s annual general meeting on Tuesday.

For a decade, Mr Moore had overseen the work of the committee, which fundraises to support those with cancer and to help pay for Macmillan nurses, until December when he stood down.

New Chairman of King's Lynn Macmillan Cancer Support Committee Dr Robert Outred (left) with past Chairman Howard Moore (right). (8737220)

Secretary of the group Dorothy Pulsford-Harris, who had been acting chairwoman for four months, said: “I think the committee is very sad that Howard decided to stand down, although he is still committed to the cause, and he helps where he can.

“We are also so delighted to get Dr Robert Outred on board, and his medical background is going to be a big help.”

The committee approached Dr Outred, who set up The Woottons Surgery in 1986 and continued to work there until his retirement about 10 years ago, to invite him to take on the role.

Dr Outred said: “I was very pleased to be asked because it’s a very prestigious charity and it’s one which I support being a doctor, it’s close to me.

“I think there is hardly a family in this country who have not been affected one way or another by cancer.

“So it’s in our minds and when people see that people are offering comfort and a listening ear to them in a time of distress, they are moved by it, and that’s why the charity does so well with its fundraising.”

In the 53 years since the committee was set up, it has raised more than £1.5m.

It raises around £60,000 each year, and the majority of the funds stay in West Norfolk.

Dr Outred said he hopes to “carry on the good work”.

He added: “We have a good committee, the people are very enthusiastic, and if we can keep that going under my chairmanship I shall be well pleased.”