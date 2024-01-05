A retired painter and decorator died after falling from a height onto the Hardwick Roundabout in Lynn in November.

Downham man Michael Gardiner, 77, died following the incident on the A47 on Friday, November 24.

It comes as Mr Gardiner’s inquest was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court yesterday – at which his cause of death was given as multiple traumatic injuries due to a fall from a height.

The hearing was adjourned, with a full inquest set to take place on April 3 this year.

On November 24, drivers were urged to avoid the Hardwick Roundabout due to what police described as an “ongoing incident”.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance responded after receiving reports of the incident at 9.50am.

Mr Gardiner was found with serious injuries on the roundabout, and received treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roads fully reopened a few hours later, at around 1pm.

