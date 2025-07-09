A well-respected volunteer celebrated her retirement from a dog charity.

Debbie Albins was a longstanding volunteer at the Greyhound Trust in Lynn, where she helped retired racing greyhounds find their forever home for the last 15 years.

She became the lead volunteer eight years ago. In that time, she financed new kennels adjacent to her home and arranged greyhound “meet and greets” and walks with 20 other volunteers.

Lead volunteer Debby Albin with Cllr Andy Bullen, mayor of the borough of King’s Lynn.

She retired last month and celebrated her retirement with her team at a mayoral reception at Lynn’s town hall.

With Debbie’s retirement, the Lynn branch has now closed, meaning the Mildenhall and Wisbech branch led by Ann Raymond will extend their work to cover the area.

Vice chair of the trust board of directors for the Greyhound Trust, Ray Harding, said: “We are most grateful to the mayor of Lynn and West Norfolk, Andy Bullen, for agreeing to host this event.

“It allowed the Greyhound Trust to say a heartfelt thank you to Debbie and her team of dedicated volunteers.”

Debbie and the volunteer team pictured with Mayor Andy Bullen, and Ray Harding, the vice chair of the board of directors of the Greyhound Trust.

Mayor Andy Bullen added: “I understand that over the time that Debbie led the branch in Lynn and found homes for 304 greyhounds, an amazing achievement and a remarkable number.”

Debbie was presented with a gift by Madelin McKeand, the Greyhound Trust’s welfare manager.

Madelin praised the team and said: “I would like to pay tribute to the many years of dedication and hard work that Debbie and her team have put in.

“Debbie and her team have been a pleasure to work with, and were always professional and organised in their approach, with a great track record of finding the most suitable home for each dog.”

She added: “We look forward to carrying on the great work of the Lynn branch in West Norfolk. I have known Debbie for many years and am acutely aware of the gap the closure of her branch will leave.

“The need to find homes for retiring greyhounds each year is undiminished, and we will do our very best to continue Debbie’s legacy.”

Reporting by Lola Hart