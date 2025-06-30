Planners cited a lack of space and “substandard natural light” in refusing plans to convert a vacant workplace into 15 apartments.

MSG Estates, developers of the former Cruso & Wilkin offices on Waterloo Street in Lynn, had already received planning permission in 2021 to create a dozen flats inside the property.

However, the company squeezed in three more than initially granted before applying for retrospective planning permission.

The property on Waterloo Street in Lynn

Officials have now turned down the revised drawings - meaning West Norfolk Council’s enforcement team will need to take action.

“This application seeks to amend the floor plans and as such the national space standards is a consideration in this case which is afforded significant weight,” a borough council planning officer’s report said.

“The addition of the three flats results in six flats which would fall significantly short of the space standard for that size of flat.

“The application will therefore be recommended for refusal.

“As the application is described as 'retrospective' the matter will the passed to the enforcement team to investigate.”

If any unauthorised work has taken place on the building, the council’s enforcement team can request its removal or reversal, with the potential for further legal action if the developers fail to comply.

The developer believed there is demand for studio flats in Lynn, rather than larger multi-room accommodation.

However, the work sparked criticism - including from the Lynn Civic Society, which wrote to the council to express its “utmost disappointment” at how the development has been managed.