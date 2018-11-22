Revamped King's Lynn police station to be visited by Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales will visit King's Lynn next week to tour the town’s refurbished police station.

More than £3 million has been spent on renovating the building in St James Street, which senior officers have said was needed to make the building fit for 21st century policing.

It has now been announced that Prince Charles is due to visit the site next Thursday, November 29, to meet officers and staff.

He will also see some of the equipment and facilities used by police, as well as a new partnership hub during the visit.

The station was first built in the 1950s and has been downsized to provide modern accommodation for current officers.

The building now has improved facilities for response and Safer Neighbourhood Team officers, forensic services, CID, offender rehabilitation teams and multi-agency teams.

Staff moved back into the station earlier this year, having been housed in temporary accommodation while the building work, which took nearly a year to complete, was carried out.