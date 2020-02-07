Review launched into weekend death rates at King's Lynn hospital

A review is being undertaken of weekend mortality rates at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, a meeting has heard.

Members of the hospital’s board of directors were told on Tuesday morning that, although overall death rates were falling, the numbers of deaths occurring at weekends were rising.

No figures were given during the session, which was held in the hospital’s conference room.

The main entrance to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital(25811516)

And trust medical director Dr Frankie Swords stressed that the hospital had not been asked to look into the trend by an external agency, but had chosen to investigate it itself because of its own concerns with it.

She said the last review of its kind had not revealed any issues with the work of staff.

But she suggested that patients who were admitted at weekends tended to be more acutely unwell than those who are admitted on weekdays.

Trust chairman Professor Steve Barnett questioned whether senior managers were satisfied they had sufficient clinical staff at weekends.

But Dr Swords said 96 per cent of patients were reviewed by a consultant within 14 hours of arriving.

Non-executive director Dr Ian Mack also questioned whether other health organisations could also do more to help address the issue.

Dr Swords said the previous review of the issue had been conducted with the support of other health professionals.

Read more HealthKings Lynn