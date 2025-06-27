A review of safety procedures has been ordered after a water skier was left critically injured following a crash last weekend.

West Norfolk Council will investigate its management of the Hanseatic Watersports Festival following the incident on the Great River Ouse in Lynn on Sunday.

The competitor, a man in his 40s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge after he lost control while travelling at 90mph during the penultimate race of the event.

A photo from last year’s festival in Lynn

His injuries were initially said to be life-threatening, although his condition is now stable.

The crash led to the two-day competition, organised by the borough council and the festival team, being brought to an abrupt end.

At a meeting last night, Cllr Sue Lintern, cabinet member for events, said the skier was now in a “stable condition” but remained in hospital.

“Our thoughts at this time are with the family and teammates of the injured skier.

“While any competitive motorsport is clearly not without risk, thankfully, incidents of this nature are rare.

“I believe our safety planning and experience were invaluable in ensuring we could offer the best support possible.

“But as with all events, we will review how we handle the safety of everyone participating and attending the event.

“Our initial feedback from other services involved was positive about how we handled the situation.”

Cllr Lintern also praised media outlets, including the Lynn News, which chose not to publish footage of the incident.

She condemned the publications which did publish the video.

Emergency services, including police, several road ambulances and the East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called to the South Quay on Sunday at 4.45pm.

It is understood that the man fell while trying to adjust his position and floated until being recovered by a rescue boat.