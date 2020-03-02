Revised dates for King's Lynn car park closure are announced

New dates have been confirmed for the closure of central Lynn car park to enable archaeological work to take place.

The Common Staithe Quay Car Park will be closed overnight from 7pm to 6am each day from Monday, March 9 to Wednesday, March 11.

An archaeological borehole survey will take place during this time as part of a a Heritage Action Zone project in partnership with Historic England.

The Advance Notice informing the public of the car park's closure during next week

The survey was initially scheduled for Monday, January 6 to Wednesday, January 8, but was postponed due to a clash with the works to the Corn Exchange.

An Advance Notice by West Norfolk Council states all vehicles should be removed during the times provided.

Coring at Common Staithe Quay has the potential to uncover buried archaeological material relating to medieval domestic occupation as well as industry and trade, from medieval, Hanseatic and later periods.

The results of the study will be shared with the local community to facilitate learning on the heritage of the town.

