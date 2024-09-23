Another article looking back at the filming of Revolution, starring Al Pacino, in the 1980s…

Revolution star Al Pacino was host at a party in Lynn which, at the time, was rated as the town’s biggest bash for years.

A special marquee was put up on the lawn and terrace of the Riverside Restaurant where 200 guests danced into the early hours.

Al Pacino during the filming of Revolution in Lynn back in 1985

Admittance was strictly by invitation only, but Mr Mike Savage, proprietor of the Riverside, said a few gate-crashers did manage to get beyond security men at the King Street entrance gate. Most were soon kicked out.

The party, a tradition in the film-making world, was put on by the stars to thank the production crew involved in making the movie. Many of them enjoyed it so much they stayed on for breakfast, which was cooked at 7.15am by Mr Savage.