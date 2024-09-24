The next of our articles looking back at the filming of Revolution, starring Al Pacino, in the 1980s…

Two Nastassja Kinski look-alikes were picked from hundreds of extras and models to play the part of the film star’s stand-in.

Twenty-one-year-old Tracie Tyrrell and her sister Sharon (19) had the chance to mix with the Revolution stars and see what went on behind the scenes.

Film Revolution Filmed in King's Lynn During 1985Iliffe Media Lynn News Archive Special

Tracie’s home was at North Wootton, but at the time she was living in London during the week where she was a fashion retail management student.

She was selected as a stand-in because of her resemblance to Miss Kinski.

Part of her job was to act out Miss Kinski’s role to allow the film crew to set up the lighting and cameras and to adjust timing. It meant a rapid promotion for Tracie, who had played the part of a merchant’s wife when filming started in March.

Sharon, who was taking her A-levels at Lynn’s Norfolk College of Arts and Technology, was her sister’s stand-in when Tracie was unavailable.

Tracie’s role gave her the opportunity to meet Nastassja face to face, and she told the Lynn News: “She is a very good actress, very attractive and good at her job. She often asks how I am getting on, but Al Pacino doesn’t say much.”

Following her lucky break, Tracie said she could have a change in career as she was hoping to apply to the Arts Theatre in London to become an actress.

Pacino’s stand-in was Michael Bailey, a model from Norwich.

Tracie said she and Michael got on well, which was a good thing as they had to lie in a “compromising” position for some 45 minutes for a love scene in a field at Castle Rising while the film crew worked out which would be the best shots.