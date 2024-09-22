REVOLUTION REMEMBERED: West Norfolk benefited from massive cash boost

Another look back at the filming of Revolution, starring Al Pacino, in the 1980s…

West Norfolk benefited from a massive cash boost thanks to Revolution – even before the first takes were filmed.

Once the film-crews started “invading” Lynn at the start of the year, local hotels especially had an out-of-season boost to trade, while shops, restaurants and pubs reported increases in takings.

King Street during the filming of Revolution

There was also the bonus for the hundreds of local people who were chosen as extras for the film, earning £20 each day on set.

It was also announced that British film-makers Goldcrest Productions had given the area a lucrative thank-you gift in the shape of an £18,000 cheque.

West Norfolk Council’s chief executive, Mr John McGhee, confirmed to the Lynn News he had accepted the cheque from Goldcrest on behalf of the authority.

Caption: Lynn restaurant owner Conrad Szymanski and chef Mandy Hudson prepare a Tournedos Revolution

The cash was both for the use of local facilities and car parks, and as a thank-you to the community for any disruption and inconvenience caused.

A report to the council’s policy committee subsequently said that Goldcrest was anxious the payment was not swallowed up in the council’s accounts, but should be spent on an identifiable project.

Mr McGhee suggested to the committee that £10,000 could go towards the new Heritage Centre and the remaining £8,000 to the environmental services committee in view of the loss of car parking income and the cost of street sweeping.

The report also stated that Goldcrest had made additional payments for specific facilities.

DISH WAS NAMED IN RECOGNITION OF FILM

Film fever gripped Lynn’s Bank House restaurant where the movie makers were often to be found getting refreshments.

Owner Konrad Szymanski even named a new dish in recognition of the film – Tournedos Revolution.

It featured a fillet steak with a flavour of the deep south, added by a sauce of rum, brown sugar and American mustard.

The idea for the ingredients came to Mr Szymanski straight off the film set as most of them were written on the side of McConnahay’s Warehouse, which the film men had built on the Purfleet opposite Lynn’s Custom House.