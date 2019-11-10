Rich heritage inspires West Norfolk pupils to get creative

Inspiring primary school pupils to get involved with local heritage was the aim as children saw their art on display in a Lynn gallery.

Holly Meadows Key Stage 2 and Key Stage 1 pupils visited the Red Barn at St George’s Courtyard on Friday where their art is on display until November 23.

Youngsters from there and the Emneth Academy also took part in special workshops held for the project, which was entitled ‘Scroll Through Lynn’.

Harry Hurr (6) with his project

The schools teamed up with Stories of Lynn, the Norfolk Museums Service and King’s Lynn Festival for the lottery funded Kick The Dust scheme.

It tied in with Holly Meadows’ curriculum theme of treasuring the local area.

Headteacher Jennie Wildsmith-Garton said: “It was lovely for the pupils to work towards something that goes into an exhibition as the first time their work has been shown outside of school.

Evie Smyth (7) with her project

“We went to a ‘VIP showing’ of the exhibition and there was a really good turnout from families and parents. It sparks interest in our community and they get to learn something new about the place they live.”

The pupils walked around the town to identify key features of heritage buildings for their artwork.

Lynn-born artist Walter Dexter was also studied by the children as an example of how to paint houses.

James Twite (6) with his project

Holly Meadows pupils visited Stories of Lynn last month to create 3D houses as part of a street scene.

Mrs Wildsmith-Garton said: “Some of the children went to Stories of Lynn for the first time and would have not known about all the wonderful things there.”

Anne Jenkins, regional director of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Young people can feel a little detached from history or think it’s something confined to their school lessons, but projects like this one demonstrate that our heritage can be explored in so many ways.

Aidan Purkins (7) with the project he worked on with other pupils

“We are so proud to support the Kick the Dust programme in breaking down barriers, and encouraging thousands of young people between the ages of 11-25 in the area to engage further with heritage, arts and culture.

“This event has given school children the rare opportunity to create something that will go on public display and this project is well on its way to being successful in its ambitions.”

Ava Playford (5) with her project

Ann Higgins, shared learning project co-ordinator