This month is homecoming time for former Lynn resident Richard Meek, who is ready to don his fishnet tights when he stars in a special production of a popular musical.

Richard Meek, who did his formal training while studying at the College of West Anglia in Lynn in the late 90s and early 00s, is once again playing the lead role of Brad Majors in Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show.

The 50th anniversary production of the rock ‘n’ roll musical, which is showing at Norwich Theatre Royal this month, will see him return to the county where his performing arts career was kickstarted.

Richard Meek did his formal training at CWA

Haley Flaherty as Janet and Richard Meek as Brad. Picture: David Freeman

Richard, who worked at Strikes in the children’s play area at that time, told the Lynn News that he was “incredibly grateful” for his college training.

Having previously gone to Wisbech Convent School and Wisbech Grammar School, Richard said his move to CWA was a “life-changing experience” for him.

“I went from the confines of blazers and fountain pens and not really feeling like I was excelling to somewhere which allowed me to express myself and excel,” the 41-year-old said.

Stephen Webb as Frank N Furter, Haley Flaherty as Janet, Richard Meek as Brad. Picture: David Freeman

Richard Meek as Brad Majors, left, and with Stephen Webb as Dr Frank’n’Furter and Haley Flaherty as Janet. Pictures: David Freeman

“The convent and the grammar school taught me to graft and how to work very hard. At the grammar school, I had a music teacher called Fiona Marshall who first got me to dare to sing.

“At the time, they weren’t very theatre-based, but they now have got performing arts on the curriculum and a fantastic head teacher who inspires children to excel in all areas – it’s not just science and maths.”

Richard moved to Lynn and was in college residence in 1998, when he joined the performing arts course.

“I delved into the world of theatre, which I had only been allowed to do as a hobby before then,” he said.

Richard with his Rocky Horror co-star Haley Flaherty

Haley Flaherty as Janet, Richard Meek as Brad, Suzie McAdam as Magenta, Kristian Lavercombe as Riff Raff, and Darcy Finden as Columbia. Picture: David Freeman

“I ended up rinsing the college of all the education I could. I did a two-year performing arts course, a two-year higher national diploma course and a dance course before moving to London from Norfolk.

“We did lots of things at the Corn Exchange – we had such a great team at the college, led by Jeff and Ruth Holmes who ran the drama department.”

He said the grounding he got in Lynn allowed him to be “brave enough” to move to London and pursue his dream career.

Haley Flaherty as Janet, Richard Meek as Brad, Joe Allen, Reece Budin, Fionán O'Carroll, Stefania Du Toit and Jessica Sole as The Phantoms. Picture: David Freeman

Stephen Webb as Frank N Furter, Haley Flaherty as Janet, Richard Meek as Brad, Ben Westhead as Rocky, Suzie McAdam as Magenta, Kristian Lavercombe as Riff Raff, Darcy Finden as Columbia, Joe Allen Dr Scott, Reece Budin, Fionán O'Carroll, Stefania Du Toit and Jessica Sole as The Phantoms. Picture: David Freeman

“The confidence that I gained came from those founding teachers I had when I was in Lynn at college,” Richard added.

And now, he will be back in the county this month for the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Show in Norwich, which tells the story of two “squeaky clean” college students Brad and his fiancée Janet, played by Haley Flaherty, who come across a spooky castle when their car breaks down.

They meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter, played by Stephen Webb, and the show – featuring iconic songs such as Sweet Transvestite, Damn It Janet and Time Warp – tells of the adventure that ensues.

Haley Flaherty as Janet and Richard Meek as Brad. Picture: David Freeman

“If you’ve never been before, it will be an experience that you have never experienced before,” said Richard.

“You are not just an audience member but a participant who is taken along on a journey.

“It was very ahead of its time and is now in its 50th year. It’s an immersive experience and it feels like the world is still catching up – that’s why after 50 years, this is still selling out.

“I have to say, it’s going around the country and revisiting cities we have been to before, and the fact that I get to bring it back to Norwich is really exciting.”

This is far from the first time Richard has played Brad – having first got the part in 2007 at the age of 23.

“I hadn’t even seen the film or heard the music, which I’m ashamed to admit, but I had a wonderful director who asked me not to watch the show or listen to the music, so I came at it from a different angle.

“I’ve been invited back several times over the 16 years and now I’m blessed to be in the 50th anniversary production, playing the same part I first played at 23 now at 41.”

Richard admitted he was “a bit nervous” to be performing in Norwich again, where he says the front rows will be “filled out” by his friends and family.

“Norwich is going to be wild, I always love coming back to Norwich.

“When you come from somewhere and leave to succeed in this industry, it’s great to come back and show it was worth it.”

Richard with his fiancé Adam

Richard now lives in London with his fiancé Adam and their pug named Bob, while his parents still live on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border.

He hopes to spend a bit more time in Norfolk at Christmas when he has the time off, and said he has enjoyed a visit to Hunstanton where his parents have a caravan in recent weeks.

“It would be nice to have more time to wander around the streets of Lynn and go to Strikes,” Richard added.

“It’s changed so much, but the heart of it is still the same.”

The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Christopher Luscombe, will play at Norwich Theatre Royal between September 11 and 16. Tickets are still available at norwichtheatre.org.

