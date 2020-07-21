Riders on track at King's Lynn as speedway reacts to 2020 league axe

King's Lynn Stars officials must have appreciated the painful irony when it was announced that UK professional league speedway has been cancelled for 2020 - because there was track action today.

The Saddlebow Road stadium had been booked out by Eastbourne speedway club, which is Dersingham pro Lewis Kerr's second team as well as Lynn.

Kerr, Stars co-promoter Dale Allitt and Stars owner Keith Chapman were all present to digest the bad news.