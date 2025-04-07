Scooter riders from near and far have helped to spread some Easter cheer to young hospital patients.

A total of 102 scooters and five motorbikes gathered at Sainsbury’s car park on the Hardwick Industrial Estate at Lynn on Sunday armed with 196 donated chocolate eggs.

The riders set off at 10.30am for the town’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital where the eggs were handed over to staff at Rudham ward for young patients.

Scooter riders with some of the donated Easter eggs heading for Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Adam Fairbrother

This was the fourth year the King’s Lynn Scooter Boys and Girls Club has held an Easter Egg Run which was attended by members of 12 clubs with enthusiasts from West Norfolk and further afield.

There was also a sale of commemorative Easter run badges which raised £150.

Lynn club chairperson and event organiser Barry Eglen said this money will be spent on writing and drawing materials for the children’s ward which nurses said were always popular with patients.

Other scooter clubs are also set to host Easter egg runs and Lynn members will be joining riders taking chocolate goodies to hospitals in Norwich and Peterborough.