Friends, family and colleagues gathered to celebrate the life of a conservationist whose “happy place was to be outside”.

Philip Poll was a “well-known” conservation volunteer who died last year. A bench has been installed near Roydon Common in his memory.

Philip, who was 77 and lived in West Winch, volunteered at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) for more than 35 years.

Graham Poll, Julia Mower and Roger Poll

He was also a founder member of the Gaywood Valley Conservation Group (GVCG) and had volunteered at several sites in the area.

Philip was described by friend and colleague John Hayes as his “right-hand man” and that his happy place was to be outside, especially at Roydon Common.

John, who is secretary of the GVCG, said: "He was my right-hand man to advise on ways of dealing with conservation, identifying fauna and flora and encouraging his colleagues in their voluntary work.”

The bench was made at Norfolk Wildlife Trust at Foxley Wood near Dereham, from a fallen Oak tree at the site. It was placed by Gaywood Valley Conservation Group and NWT wardens.

Ash Murray, West Norfolk Reserves manager for the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, said: “Phil made a significant contribution to conservation in West Norfolk over many decades and was an ardent supporter of the Norfolk Wildlife Trust.

“He quietly encouraged many people to take action for nature and was always very generous with his knowledge.

“He had a profound love of West Norfolk; its people, habitats and landscapes. Like many others, I will miss his wry smile, self-effacing approach and boundless enthusiasm.”