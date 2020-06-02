Rise in homeless clients for King's Lynn charity as sofa-surfing issue highlighted
Published: 07:30, 02 June 2020
There has been a “substantial increase” in homeless clients during the coronavirus pandemic according to a Lynn charity’s chief executive.
In normal circumstances, the Purfleet Trust would typically be looking after 11 to 14 homeless individuals at this time of the year.
However, chief executive Paula Hall said the service currently has 34 people who would be homeless if the charity and its partners were not supporting them.
