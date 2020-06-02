Home   News   Article

Rise in homeless clients for King's Lynn charity as sofa-surfing issue highlighted

By Ben Hardy
Published: 07:30, 02 June 2020

There has been a “substantial increase” in homeless clients during the coronavirus pandemic according to a Lynn charity’s chief executive.

In normal circumstances, the Purfleet Trust would typically be looking after 11 to 14 homeless individuals at this time of the year.

However, chief executive Paula Hall said the service currently has 34 people who would be homeless if the charity and its partners were not supporting them.

