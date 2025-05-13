Plans to regenerate a historic part of Lynn have been thrown into doubt due to rising costs, leaving the council struggling to fill the funding gap.

Officers at West Norfolk Council have warned a long-awaited scheme to improve roads in the Southgates area will now cost £32.2million thanks to inflation.

The Department for Transport has said it would not be able to cover the extra £8.1million price tag of the project.

A previously-released Southgates Masterplan sketch. Picture: West Norfolk Council

It means the authority and Norfolk County Council now face a funding gap to bring the proposals into fruition.

According to a report, officers are exploring other options and may also make changes to the scheme to ensure it fits within the original funding allocation of £24.1m.

It has left the project, which is linked to a wider regeneration of the Southgates area, at “high risk” and facing delays.

The area is known for its medieval archway, and proposals include traffic being diverted around the 15th century South Gate to allow for a pedestrianisation scheme and further enhancements to the ‘public realm’.

At a major projects board meeting this week, councillors discussed the matter.

Officers said they will investigate changes to the planning strategy for the Southgates masterplan, which could mean different elements are separated.

Alistair Beales, leader of the council, gave a further update and said the county council has confirmed it would not give any extra cash towards the scheme.

“They are not going to fill it. This council has to take forward what it can do anyway,” he said.

“It is no one’s particular fault… I don’t think the scheme, as currently configured, is going to happen.”

Brian Long, leader of the Conservative group at the borough council, called for the Southgates area to be tidied up in the meantime, highlighting problems with fly-posting - sticking up of posters, stickers or bills without permission.

He said: “The setting is a fantastic gateway that makes others in York look pretty small and insignificant. Yet it is surrounded by areas that look grotty.

“Can we at least get the basics right?”