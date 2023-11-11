I have written elsewhere this week about the abundance of wonderful places to eat in West Norfolk – well I’ve just found another one and it’s only just across from my office in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

The Crown & Mitre pub in Ferry Street reopened to much anticipation this summer and after a slow launch has recently started serving food – they obviously waited to get things right, and I can confirm the wait was worth it.

Still decked out in its charming nautical theme, the riverside pub oozes character, and is even set out like a ship, with eating spaces and the main bar on the ‘bottom deck’ and the main restaurant up wooden ship-like stairs on the ‘top deck’ conservatory room. Sea-faring memorabilia and nic-nacks abound and there is even a beautiful grape tree growing upstairs.

Josi's shrimp, leek and cheese tart

My soup

My wife and I arrived at 7pm on a Friday evening and there was already a good group of drinkers downstairs and quite a few diners upstairs. The atmosphere was quietly buzzing, with classic pop and rock tunes playing in the background.

We were served by the same polite, courteous young lady all night (although other staff members also checked on us) and she greeted us warmly and showed us to our conservatory seat. It was too dark to see much outside but I imagine the views of the Ouse would be lovely on a summer’s day.

While we browsed the menu we chose drinks. Being the designated driver I went for a reasonably priced pint of Diet Coke (£3.50) while Josi went for a large Pinot Grigio (£9). There was a good range of lagers, beers, spirits, cocktails, non-alcohol alternatives and soft drinks too.

Josi's fish fillet

My curry

For starters, I enjoyed a warm and very tasty vegan vegetable soup with delicious sourdough (£7) while Josi tried the Lynn brown shrimp, leek and Wells Alpine cheese tart with dressed leaves (£10). She described it as warm, tasty and light.

Pates, prawns, ox check and crab were also on offer as well as some pre-starter nibbles.

I follow a vegan diet whenever possible and it was great to see a dish on the menu I hadn’t tried before in butternut and carrot curry, with peanuts, rice, crispy onions and coriander (£14.50). It was quite simply exquisite.

Josi had the whole grilled market fish fillet, which on this occasion was sea bass, with lemon caper butter and a green salad (£18). She said it was beautifully fresh and mouthwateringly tasty.

My wife's sticky toffee pudding

My chocolate tart

The portions are not large but neither are they small, and all the dishes were bursting with flavour. There were six other fish dishes available, five meat dishes and two vegetarian/vegan options, as well as a few sides for anyone who wanted a little bit more.

Josi’s favourite sticky toffee pudding dessert (£8) was a nice surprise as she said it had all the flavour she expected but a lighter texture than usual, whereas my homemade chocolate tart with berry compote and ice cream (£7) was probably the nicest vegan dessert I’ve ever eaten. Possets, crumbles, ice creams and truffles were also on the menu, as well as local cheeses.

We're moving back to Lynn shortly after too many years away and this place will be a regular haunt for a night out together, a meal with friends or even a lunchtime bite to eat. It’s a gorgeous venue and I wish the owners every success in their venture.

Ratings out of five:

Food: Every dish was superb. *****

Drink: Ours were not exciting ones but the choice was impressive. *****

Decor: The nautical theme was fantastic and the grape tree was a wonderful addition. *****

Staff: Attentive and friendly throughout while still refreshingly down to earth. *****

Price: Our overall bill was £86, but £64.50 after drinks, which was about right for six gorgeous dishes. ****