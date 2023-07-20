A lifeboat team were called to help a drifting vessel with three people on board earlier this week.

Hunstanton’s volunteer RNLI crew responded to reports of a craft adrift in the Lynn Channel in The Wash east of Lynn just before 5pm on Tuesday.

The four-strong crew made their way to the scene on board Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat Spirit of West Norfolk.

Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat. Picture: Chris Bishop/Hunstanton RNLI

On arrival, they assessed the situation and it was agreed the pleasure craft, which had three people on board, needed to be towed to safety.

The vessel was towed into Sutton Bridge via the River Nene, where it arrived around 7pm.

The lifeboat then returned to the station.