Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on busy town road – which has been closed.

Officers were called at 10.40am today to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Tennyson Avenue in Lynn.

Photographs taken by nearby residents show the damage sustained by the cars.

Police, fire crews, and paramedics are on the scene.

The road remains blocked off at the Woolpack junction and at the College of West Anglia.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene and transported two patients – an adult man and woman – to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

A two-vehicle crash on Tennyson Avenue. Picture: Paul Powers

One of the cars involved in the crash. Picture: Paul Powers

Fire crews from Lynn were called to the incident at 10.43am, where they helped to make the scene safe and then released the vehicle occupants into the care of the ambulance.

The stop message was received at 11.15am.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.