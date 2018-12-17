Road blocked just outside King's Lynn causing rush hour delays
A crash between a car and lorry is causing rush hour traffic delays in King's Lynn this evening (Monday, December 17).
The A149 between the Knights Hill roundabout and B1145 junction is closed following the road traffic collision.
A tweet by Norfolk Police is advising people to use alternative routes if possible, but a diversion is in place.
Police and other emergency services are at the scene.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.