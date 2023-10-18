A road was closed and a motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash yesterday evening.

Police were called at 5.02pm on Tuesday to the collision, between a motorbike and car, at the junction of Saddlebow Road and Wisbech Road in South Lynn.

A Lexmoto Adrenaline motorbike and black Skoda Superb were involved. The road was blocked, with drivers unable to leave Lynn via Wisbech Road, but it re-opened at 6.42pm.

The crash took place at the junction between Saddlebow Road and Wisbech Road in South Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The motorcyclist is believed to have suffered minor injuries which are non-life threatening.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.55pm on Tuesday October 17 to a road traffic collision on the junction of Wisbech Road and Saddlebow Road in Lynn.

“An ambulance was sent to the scene and transported one patient to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”