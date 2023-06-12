A cyclist has been seriously injured after being involved in a crash with a car and a truck.

Emergency services were called at around 1.20pm following reports of the collision on Hardwick Road in Lynn.

The road remains closed while police and ambulance crews are dealing with the incident.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the crash at Hardwick Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Officers ask that motorists avoid the area until the road reopens.

The AA reports heavy traffic in the area.