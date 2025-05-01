Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were injured in a fail-to-stop crash with a motorcycle.

The collision happened at around 10.50am this morning on Gayton Road in Lynn after a motocross bike mounted the pavement and struck two women.

The two pedestrians suffered significant grazing, but are not thought to have sustained any serious injuries.

The crash happened on Gayton Road in Lynn this morning. Picture: Google Maps

The motorcyclist failed to stop at the scene and rode off along Gayton Road in the direction of Fairstead.

Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is closed.

Officers are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage which captures the motorcyclist at any point before or after the incident.

Anyone with information or footage which could help the investigation is asked to contact Norfolk Police by phoning 101 and quoting incident number 141 of May 1.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org