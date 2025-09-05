A key road is likely to be closed through the night after a collision which saw somebody airlifted to hospital.

A stretch of Wisbech Road in South Lynn has already been blocked off by the police for some time, with paramedics also at the scene.

The air ambulance is believed to have rushed a pedestrian to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

A person is believed to have been airlifted to hospital after the South Lynn crash. Picture: Kris Johnston

Reports vary, but it appears a car was involved in a collision with either a pedestrian or cyclist.

One person at the scene said it was a fatal incident, but two police officers who were at the scene would only confirm it was a “serious collision”.

South Lynn residents could be seen lining the pavements around the area, which was cordoned off by officers.

Police block access to Wisbech Road following the collision. Picture: Kris Johnston

There has been no access to Wisbech Road from the roundabout at Rumbles Fish Bar to the entrance to Bunnett Avenue.

Norfolk Police has been contacted for comment.