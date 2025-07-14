Home   News   Article

Loke Road in King’s Lynn closed for hours after car crashes into house

By Alice Hobbs
Published: 15:47, 14 July 2025

Emergency services were called to a residential street after a car crashed into a house.

Police rushed to the incident on Loke Road in Lynn yesterday at 3.18am, and fire crews arrived shortly after, alongside Urban Search And Rescue (USAR) teams.

Though it is not clear what USAR did, typically, officers attend any incidents where there are potential concerns about a building’s stability.

A car crashed into the house on Loke Road in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Google Maps
The road was closed for hours while crews worked to make the scene safe, and there were not thought to be any serious injuries.

