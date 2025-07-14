Emergency services were called to a residential street after a car crashed into a house.

Police rushed to the incident on Loke Road in Lynn yesterday at 3.18am, and fire crews arrived shortly after, alongside Urban Search And Rescue (USAR) teams.

Though it is not clear what USAR did, typically, officers attend any incidents where there are potential concerns about a building’s stability.

A car crashed into the house on Loke Road in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Google Maps

The road was closed for hours while crews worked to make the scene safe, and there were not thought to be any serious injuries.