A section of a Lynn road is due to be closed for around a month to allow for footpath repairs.

The work, costing £50,000, is to start on Monday, July 28, through to September 5 between 7am and 7pm for work on a 130-metre section of Rosebery Avenue between the junctions of the A148 and Field Road.

The old, damaged pavement surface, kerbs, edgings and a pedestrian guard rail will be replaced. Norfolk County Council has said damaged paving will be removed and replaced with a new asphalt surface.

Rosebery Avenue will be closed to through traffic until the works are complete and access to properties within the road closure will be maintained, the council has said.

Traffic will be diverted and motorists travelling in a southerly direction will be directed along Wootton Road onto A1076 Gayton Road, Kent Road, Kensington Road into Field Lane to rejoin Rosebery Avenue beyond the closure point. The diversion route provides access around the closure and operates in both directions, the council has said.